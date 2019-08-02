Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Contrasting side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
Liquidity
17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 52.39%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 32.2% respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
