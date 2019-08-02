Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Contrasting side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Table 2 shows us Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 52.39%.

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 32.2% respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.