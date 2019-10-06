Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) Analysts See $-0.54 EPS; Harley-davidson (HOG) Shorts Raised By 1.14%

Harley-davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) had an increase of 1.14% in short interest. HOG’s SI was 14.81 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.14% from 14.65M shares previously. With 1.80 million avg volume, 8 days are for Harley-davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)’s short sellers to cover HOG’s short positions. The SI to Harley-davidson Inc’s float is 9.31%. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 1.30M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report $-0.54 EPS on November, 6.After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 31.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 264,485 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

More notable recent Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Come Back To Market? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moderna, Allogene Have Disappointed Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allogene Therapeutics Enters Research Collaboration Directed at Enhancing Future Cancer Immunotherapies – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Is Harley-Davidson Going With Its New Accelerated Growth Plan? – The Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson Faces Uphill Battle to Hit Growth Targets – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Just How Bad Will Harley-Davidson’s Third Quarter Be? – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Harley-Davidson’s new electric balance bicycles target next generation of riders – New York Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Harley-Davidson Is Unlikely to Build a Small Motorcycle for the U.S. Anytime Soon – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.