Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Forms $46.33 Double Bottom; Shorts at Eastman Kodak Companynew (KODK) Lowered By 3.03%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) formed double bottom with $43.55 target or 6.00% below today’s $46.33 share price. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) has $5.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 331,947 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

Eastman Kodak Companynew (NYSE:KODK) had a decrease of 3.03% in short interest. KODK’s SI was 7.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.03% from 7.43 million shares previously. With 135,700 avg volume, 53 days are for Eastman Kodak Companynew (NYSE:KODK)’s short sellers to cover KODK’s short positions. The SI to Eastman Kodak Companynew’s float is 32.26%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 73,520 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has declined 52.62% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Kodak Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KODK); 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO KODK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Unit 4Q Rev $261M, Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Shres Up 14% After Hours to $5.6; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New Pres of Print Systems Division; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Kodak 1Q Loss $25M; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – SEES 2018 OPERATIONAL EBITDA OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER $50 MLN YEAR ON YEAR COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Kodak blockchain project seeks to raise $50 mln in token offering

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $142.91 million for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund holds 0.2% or 507,395 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Principal Group Inc reported 15,739 shares. Globeflex Capital L P holds 38,996 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 65 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 57,039 were accumulated by Hartford Invest. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 224,400 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 225,362 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 5,569 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,829 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,585 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $5.97 million activity. The insider Bohley G Frederick bought 5,000 shares worth $229,995. Harker William R sold $101,520 worth of stock. Dewey Lawrence E. sold $6.10M worth of stock or 131,827 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Eastman Kodak Company shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.52 million shares or 0.08% less from 24.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company holds 17,500 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 5,579 shares in its portfolio. Paradice Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.52% or 2.31 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Dupont Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 18,376 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). D E Shaw & Company has invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 99,961 shares. Blackstone Group Lp accumulated 8.88M shares. Strs Ohio has 84,200 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Llc reported 2,313 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 185,185 shares. Southeastern Asset Management Tn owns 4.96 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 1.18 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $103.20 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It currently has negative earnings. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.