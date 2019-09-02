Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) Comparing side by side

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) and VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 1.91 N/A 3.83 12.01 VOXX International Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3% VOXX International Corporation 0.00% -11% -8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, VOXX International Corporation has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, VOXX International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. VOXX International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and VOXX International Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 VOXX International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.04% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.1% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.4% of VOXX International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are VOXX International Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65% VOXX International Corporation -0.79% 12.74% 10.87% -11.01% -11.51% 18.43%

For the past year Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than VOXX International Corporation

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors VOXX International Corporation.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The companyÂ’s Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.