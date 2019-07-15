Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Comparing side by side

As Auto Parts companies, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 2.06 N/A 3.83 11.60 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.31 N/A 1.05 38.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated. Gentherm Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gentherm Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 7.1% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.36 beta indicates that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Gentherm Incorporated is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Gentherm Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Gentherm Incorporated 1 1 2 2.50

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 11.72% at a $52.25 average price target. Gentherm Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $45.75 average price target and a 13.98% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gentherm Incorporated seems more appealing than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.3% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Gentherm Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Gentherm Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.18% -4.19% -8.98% -3.82% 5.74% 1.05% Gentherm Incorporated -0.98% -2.58% -5.06% -7.35% 15.72% 0.88%

For the past year Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gentherm Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats Gentherm Incorporated.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.