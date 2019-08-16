Allison Transmission Holdings Common Stock Usd0.01 (ALSN) Stock Value Declined While Schroder Investment Management Group Lifted by $38.05 Million Its Position; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fir Tree Raised Its Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (ALSN) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 864,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.24 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 371,673 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 1.76M shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 296,800 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 723,748 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Qs Limited reported 156,451 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,301 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 3,065 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.02% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 47,557 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 641,594 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 542,644 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 122,074 shares. Colony Gp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Edge Properties Reit Usd0.01 by 292,216 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:UVE) by 121,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Incorporated Common Npv (NYSE:BCE).