Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (YLWDF) Lowered By 1.09%

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ALSN) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s current price of $43.57 translates into 0.34% yield. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 1.13M shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend

YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had a decrease of 1.09% in short interest. YLWDF’s SI was 453,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.09% from 458,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4538 days are for YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)’s short sellers to cover YLWDF’s short positions. It closed at $5.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allison Transmission Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Ltd Com invested in 20,886 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Burney accumulated 370,318 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 35,132 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 14 shares. 432,993 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 40,041 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested in 1.98 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,300 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 1.72 million shares. Prelude Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Daiwa Secs Group reported 87,900 shares. Dana accumulated 348,103 shares. Stifel Corporation has 41,444 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity. Shares for $229,995 were bought by Bohley G Frederick.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has $55 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 19.92% above currents $43.57 stock price. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

More news for Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Yellow Pages Ltd.: Take A Puff On This Cigar Butt – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Yellow Pages Ltd. – Cheap Keeps Getting Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 01, 2015 is yet another important article.