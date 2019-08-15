Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019; Fossil Group (FOSL) Sellers Decreased By 1.2% Their Shorts

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) had a decrease of 1.2% in short interest. FOSL’s SI was 13.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.2% from 13.69M shares previously. With 1.31 million avg volume, 10 days are for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s short sellers to cover FOSL’s short positions. The SI to Fossil Group Inc’s float is 30.18%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 1.04M shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 14/03/2018 RIATA CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FOSSIL GROUP’S ERIC ANDERSON CEO; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Huge pop in $FOSL. They report earnings after the close.. guessing they got leaked?; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fossil Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOSL); 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ALSN) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s current price of $42.10 translates into 0.36% yield. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 796,849 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS

More notable recent Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fossil (FOSL) Down More Than 59% in a Year: Can It Recover? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fossil’s (FOSL) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weak Units Dim Prospects for Fossil’s (FOSL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fossil Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOSL, COST, KRA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold Fossil Group, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 335,883 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 402,437 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 40,338 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 120,190 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Schroder Invest Gp owns 51,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 114,707 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 479,761 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp reported 77,761 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 320,928 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,621 shares. Winslow Asset Inc reported 1.39% stake. Arizona State Retirement System owns 70,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $491.09 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $48,500 activity. Frey Martin also bought $48,500 worth of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on Friday, May 31.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 7.66 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $229,995 was bought by Bohley G Frederick.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp has invested 0.04% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 49,841 were reported by Gam Ag. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 4,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Bridgeway Capital Inc accumulated 46,300 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Kemnay Advisory Incorporated reported 24,372 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.02% or 16,851 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 77,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset L P reported 121,969 shares stake. Fred Alger Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 80,589 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1,100 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 0.31% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).