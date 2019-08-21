Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019; Chegg (CHGG) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to pay $0.15 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ALSN) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s current price of $43.49 translates into 0.34% yield. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 684,776 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08

Chegg Inc (CHGG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 123 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 94 sold and reduced their positions in Chegg Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 139.63 million shares, up from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chegg Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 15 to 11 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 76 Increased: 65 New Position: 58.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has $55 highest and $48 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 20.14% above currents $43.49 stock price. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) rating on Monday, February 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $53 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of ALSN in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $229,995 were bought by Bohley G Frederick on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 279,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Lp reported 0.31% stake. Dana Advsr Inc has invested 0.74% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co stated it has 47,588 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 24,000 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford has invested 0.07% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,300 shares in its portfolio. Rdl Financial reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). First Interstate Commercial Bank has 1,449 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 11,990 shares. 7,932 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Finance reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.18% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It currently has negative earnings. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services.

Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc holds 33.59% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. for 778,116 shares. Act Ii Management Lp owns 305,258 shares or 9.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sylebra Hk Co Ltd has 7.94% invested in the company for 3.53 million shares. The New Jersey-based Selkirk Management Llc has invested 6.98% in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 290,000 shares.