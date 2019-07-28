Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stake Has Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Tudor Investment Et Al Cut Holding by $5.29 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 58.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 33,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,717 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 57,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 806,536 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,617 shares to 203,065 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,518 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49,931 shares to 67,049 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 32,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,788 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).