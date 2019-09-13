Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; Ebix (EBIX) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Boosted Position by $2.13 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 35,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 227,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, down from 262,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 1.09 million shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 398,390 shares traded or 0.01% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 198,511 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.79% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Ls Investment Advsr Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 646 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp owns 1,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 146 shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 116,457 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 35,821 shares. 3,649 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 73,498 shares. 37,110 were reported by Concourse Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 3,527 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 7,471 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,755 shares to 17,394 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,296 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Ebix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBIX) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ICICI Securities, Axis Capital & Edelweiss Financial Services Chosen as Lead Managers for Proposed EbixCash IPO – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Announces Results of the Company’s Annual Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix names IPO lead managers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 115,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares reported 18,243 shares stake. 13 were reported by Whittier. Numerixs Investment Technology has 2,500 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 49,941 shares. Moreover, Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 26,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 121,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Caxton Associates Lp owns 12,951 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 53,198 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 106,510 shares. Group Inc Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 246,736 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.16 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.