Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) Share Price Declined While Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted Holding; Hussman Strategic Advisors Maintains Position in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by 98.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 63,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 127,934 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 64,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 82,636 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 58.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 513,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 6.73 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Widens Pretax Loss in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New Show Live from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles Studios; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Reiterates Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 30,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Exane Derivatives owns 283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 116,935 were accumulated by Smith Moore & Com. 517,484 were accumulated by Cibc Markets. Cambridge Rech reported 314,652 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Llc reported 36,047 shares stake. Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 4,351 shares. Davis R M reported 11,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pure Advisors Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Fort LP has 336,426 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc has 5.20 million shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.03% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 1.53M are held by Gamco Et Al.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $5.97 million activity. Harker William R also sold $101,520 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, January 18. $6.10M worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares were sold by Dewey Lawrence E..

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8,738 shares to 10,612 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 26,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,154 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Bokf Na accumulated 90,087 shares. Neuberger Berman holds 117,640 shares. Bank Of Hawaii has 0.09% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Penn Cap Mngmt Company accumulated 16,108 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund has 0.2% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Art Lc invested in 0.16% or 59,300 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 21,360 shares stake. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.24% or 127,934 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 26,112 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 900 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 77,890 shares or 0% of the stock.