Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (ALSN) Holder Fdx Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $471,020 as Valuation Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Boosted Position in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT)

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com (ALSN) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 10,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 10,222 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 20,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 50,751 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 79,938 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Whittier Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 16,359 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 1.31M were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 507,395 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 635,143 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 244,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 9,990 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Company. Prelude Llc accumulated 0.01% or 4,847 shares. Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 56,941 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 22,288 shares to 67,719 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND) by 17,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV).

