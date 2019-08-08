Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Shareholder Sq Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $198.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Cintas (CTAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $464,802

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28 million, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 771,926 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $258.45. About 718,889 shares traded or 32.35% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. $200,600 worth of stock was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. FROOMAN THOMAS E had sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 30.19 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,819 shares to 9,531 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Div Rtn Int.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank reported 1,225 shares. Dana Inv Advisors has invested 0.21% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 11,384 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2.72 million shares. Cortland Inc Mo has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 83,500 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,884 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc holds 16,238 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Limited has 0.11% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,401 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 391,132 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 6,720 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 7,145 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 87,306 shares. 1.85M were reported by Geode Cap Limited. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 27,570 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.35% of the stock. 13 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Com. Stevens Management Lp reported 80,589 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 168,337 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.16% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 432,993 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company owns 84,925 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.05% or 1.31M shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 125,146 shares. American Century owns 459,617 shares.

