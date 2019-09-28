Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Share Value Declined While Fort LP Decreased by $3.23 Million Its Position; As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered by $698,030 Its Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 8,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 300,396 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.22 million, down from 308,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 5.85M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 57.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 70,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 51,961 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 122,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 643,579 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,320 shares to 247,573 shares, valued at $42.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co has invested 1.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ballentine Limited Liability Company reported 23,295 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.97% stake. Saratoga And Mgmt has invested 3.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Manhattan Co holds 0.06% or 133,872 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.81% or 50,257 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.17% or 39,004 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.18% or 389,875 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 554,977 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 34,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Capital Lc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 14,368 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,644 shares. Sns Fin Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crestwood Capital Ltd Partnership has 4.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 98,714 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Roundup: NKE, NBEV Stocks Move With Help From Asian Countries – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.17M for 10.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,831 shares to 11,397 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Menta Cap Llc reported 23,493 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 7,191 shares. Moreover, Rdl Finance has 0.56% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability invested 0.23% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 194 shares. Bartlett & Communication Limited Co holds 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 32 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 5.79M shares. Creative Planning holds 11,877 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Spectrum Management holds 0.16% or 12,195 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 309,054 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 48,093 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Inc accumulated 11,860 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 128,465 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission acquires aluminum castings firm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem? – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 22, 2019.