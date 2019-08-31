Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Osi Systems (OSIS) Holding

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 643,114 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 321,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.14M, up from 304,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.01. About 95,557 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 10,290 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 8,659 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 22,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.31M shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 244,000 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 65 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications has 3,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 138,875 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated reported 0.37% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 5,496 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 1.85M shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares to 20,798 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 39,254 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 7,000 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gru, Texas-based fund reported 348,063 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). National Bank Of America De owns 153,505 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.01% or 231,968 shares. 210,736 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Co. Bessemer has 5,300 shares. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Lc has invested 0.2% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 21,034 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma accumulated 408,207 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 383,446 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 6,538 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares to 634,774 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 52,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,201 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).