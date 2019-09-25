Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Stake; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position as Share Value Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 505,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74 million, down from 537,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 890,722 shares traded or 123.47% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 34,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 35,141 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 70,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 195,858 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.17 million for 10.24 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 50,302 shares to 59,695 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 56,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kellner Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.04% stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 127,915 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 25,409 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0% or 2,342 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 65,408 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 105,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 20 shares. Moreover, Armistice Capital Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). First Mercantile owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 385 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 885,199 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp reported 4.71% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Indexiq Ltd Llc holds 449,485 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Amg Trust Bancshares, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 270,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 328,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).