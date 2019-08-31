Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Since Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 37 0.90 N/A 1.73 22.93 OSI Systems Inc. 100 1.62 N/A 2.08 54.12

In table 1 we can see Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and OSI Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OSI Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than OSI Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, OSI Systems Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OSI Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and OSI Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 104.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $66. OSI Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119 average target price and a 13.32% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than OSI Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares and 99.3% of OSI Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.4% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.8% of OSI Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% OSI Systems Inc. 0.14% -2.29% 10.14% 27.11% 45.73% 53.56%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while OSI Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.