Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 37 0.90 N/A 1.73 22.93 LSI Industries Inc. 4 0.36 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and LSI Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3% LSI Industries Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.59 beta means Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. LSI Industries Inc.’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, LSI Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LSI Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and LSI Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LSI Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $66, while its potential upside is 104.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares and 64% of LSI Industries Inc. shares. 13.4% are Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of LSI Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% LSI Industries Inc. 0.25% 9.09% 15.79% 24.92% -17.84% 24.92%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while LSI Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors LSI Industries Inc.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls, and solid-state LED lighting and lighting controls for use in original equipment manufacturer, transportation, commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.