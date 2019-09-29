Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) compete with each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 35 0.71 7.40M 1.73 22.93 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 47 1.62 38.54M 2.07 22.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Franklin Electric Co. Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 21,076,616.35% 16% 6.3% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 82,863,900.24% 14.4% 8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.3% weaker performance while Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 9.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats Allied Motion Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.