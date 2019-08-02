Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), both competing one another are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 38 1.13 N/A 1.73 22.93 A. O. Smith Corporation 49 2.37 N/A 2.54 17.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation. A. O. Smith Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of A. O. Smith Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25% 14.1%

Risk & Volatility

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival A. O. Smith Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than A. O. Smith Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $66, and a 65.21% upside potential. Competitively A. O. Smith Corporation has a consensus price target of $61, with potential upside of 39.62%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than A. O. Smith Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares and 97.6% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares. 13.4% are Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.3% weaker performance while A. O. Smith Corporation has 6.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors A. O. Smith Corporation beats Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.