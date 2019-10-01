Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) EPS Estimated At $0.41; Tiger Eye Capital Lifted By $10.47 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 21.15% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. AMOT’s profit would be $3.94M giving it 21.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -12.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 14,858 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 60.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 5,529 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 14,632 shares with $27.71 million value, up from 9,103 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $857.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.45. About 1.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. designs, makes, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $336.00 million. It provides electronic motion control products, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion; and fractional horsepower brushless DC motors for medical, industrial, and commercial aviation applications, such as dialysis equipment, industrial ink jet printers, cash dispensers, bar code readers, laser scanning equipment, fuel injection systems, HVAC actuators, waste water treatment equipment, dosing systems for the medical industry, and textile manufacturing and document handling equipment. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. The firm also offers engineered fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and brushless DC motors for a range of original equipment applications; and brushless DC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, high speed slotless motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies for medical equipment, semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity. Winter Michael R bought $49,490 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsrs Inc reported 98,040 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,650 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 17,905 shares. Next, Texas-based fund reported 42 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 24,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Moreover, Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.86% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Gamco Investors Et Al owns 7,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 4,561 shares. 29,954 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 422 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 10,124 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett And Co Lc has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C invested in 1,004 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc holds 1.4% or 9,861 shares in its portfolio. Round Table invested in 730 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Night Owl Management Llc reported 14,985 shares stake. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 1.57% or 50,977 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 177 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 8,169 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Central Fincl Bank Co reported 4,071 shares. Tremblant Cap Group Inc has 5.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,754 shares. Bailard holds 0.55% or 4,722 shares in its portfolio. 629,071 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.08% or 11,927 shares. Lynch & Associate In has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kdi Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,189 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 6,765 shares to 35,524 valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 65,678 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.99% above currents $1734.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

