Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Contrasting side by side

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 37 0.91 N/A 1.73 22.93 Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 96.08 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3% Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -84.2% -62.9%

Risk and Volatility

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. In other hand, Research Frontiers Incorporated has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Research Frontiers Incorporated which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Research Frontiers Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Research Frontiers Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$66 is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 90.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% are Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Research Frontiers Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% Research Frontiers Incorporated 16.07% 4.42% 2.61% 41.6% 282.87% 126.92%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.3% weaker performance while Research Frontiers Incorporated has 126.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Research Frontiers Incorporated.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.