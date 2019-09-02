Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 37 0.90 N/A 1.73 22.93 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.47 N/A 0.21 25.48

Table 1 highlights Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.59 beta means Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 104.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.2% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 62.02% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.3% weaker performance while Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.