Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Comparing side by side

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) compete against each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 37 0.91 N/A 1.73 22.93 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.65 N/A 2.07 22.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 90.09% and an $66 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Electric Co. Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats Allied Motion Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.