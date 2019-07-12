Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Electrical Equipment businesses, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 39 1.06 N/A 1.73 20.52 EnSync Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and EnSync Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16% 6.3% EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and EnSync Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EnSync Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$66 is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 82.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and EnSync Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 0% respectively. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -5.66% -5.49% -15.72% -25.54% -23.76% -20.61% EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than EnSync Inc.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors EnSync Inc.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.