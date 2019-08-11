Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stock Value Rose While G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted by $3.82 Million Its Stake; As Eog Resources (EOG) Share Value Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Position

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 168,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.19M, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 20,893 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares to 44,589 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 87,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,204 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 21,365 shares. Advisory Service Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Northern Corporation holds 82,393 shares. 224 were reported by Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership. 7,795 are held by Pitcairn. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 10,939 shares. 110,970 are owned by Punch And Associates Mngmt. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc reported 20,100 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability stated it has 49,290 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Prelude Management Limited invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 5,992 are held by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Amer Grp invested in 4,457 shares or 0% of the stock.