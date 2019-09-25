Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stock Rose While American Century Companies Has Cut Its Holding by $367,706; Wex (WEX) Stake Boosted by Davis R M Inc

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 3078.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 46,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 48,148 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02 million, up from 1,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.5. About 14,865 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 60.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 9,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 6,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245,000, down from 16,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 1,982 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bridges Inv Mgmt has 995 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 527,271 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 28 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 8,062 shares. Tradewinds Capital Llc owns 48 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Incorporated has 0.9% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 46,764 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 65,460 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,711 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 18,128 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Com has 1.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 240,875 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co invested in 19,873 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 219,902 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 22,241 shares to 509,785 shares, valued at $40.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,952 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 154,297 are held by Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd. D E Shaw & Inc holds 5,320 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 24,454 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,513 shares. 6,545 were reported by Los Angeles Management & Equity. American Century Inc has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 6,470 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 9,185 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 3,375 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 47,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 0.09% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Walthausen And Ltd has 265,177 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation owns 158,246 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Ack Asset Ltd accumulated 79,407 shares or 0.86% of the stock. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 36,771 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $134.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 151,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.94M for 22.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.