Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $5.08 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,209 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 27,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 48,655 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 125,027 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 33,649 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Marshall Wace Llp has 850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 1,115 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 68,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Timpani Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 5,874 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,723 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.