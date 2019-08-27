Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Keysight Technologies (MAA) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 23,211 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (MAA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 312,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11B, down from 316,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 506,277 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mid-America Apartment Communities , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAA); 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229,209 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Washington Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Cibc Ww Corp accumulated 15,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 16,248 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.16% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Pension Service reported 154,508 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.02% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 604,619 shares. First Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 357,349 shares. 4,885 are held by Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc). Pettee Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 9,243 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 25,899 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Citigroup reported 154,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB) by 1,072 shares to 201,451 shares, valued at $14.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,907 shares to 7,328 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.