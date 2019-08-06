Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stake Raised by White Pine Capital Llc; Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted Its Vmware Cl A Com (VMW) Holding by $5.44 Million; Share Value Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 150,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20M, up from 120,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $156.2. About 682,356 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company's stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 21,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 50,852 shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,025 shares to 4,024 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 13,510 shares. First Republic owns 7,428 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 275,061 are held by Swiss Bancshares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 27 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,544 shares. New York-based Harvest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd accumulated 10,344 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 280 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corporation owns 3,080 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 12,400 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,696 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Voya Lc has 0.44% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1.08 million shares.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Presents At Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc owns 1,505 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth has 0.36% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 5,874 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt accumulated 20,100 shares. Van Den Berg I Inc, Texas-based fund reported 14,735 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 497,437 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 8,000 are held by Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability. Invesco holds 15,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 16,408 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 224 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,365 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 44,616 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 230 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares to 156,600 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.