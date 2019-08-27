Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holding Maintained by White Pine Capital Llc; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lifted Its Avx New (AVX) Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 77,006 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 21,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 11,840 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 116,102 shares. Hillsdale Inc stated it has 148,100 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 12,200 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 63 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Sei Investments reported 30,511 shares. Denali Advisors Lc has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 225 shares. Zacks Invest stated it has 0.09% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 88,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Prudential owns 166,069 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,326 shares.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares to 33,580 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.