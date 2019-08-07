Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holder White Pine Capital Raised Its Holding; As Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) Stock Price Declined, Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $2.10 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 59,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 401,140 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, down from 461,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 30,381 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 21,365 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 10,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 81,941 shares traded or 77.78% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares to 63,745 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, TSM – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Columbia Sportswear Company’s (NASDAQ:COLM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion: Revenue Starting To Ramp – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,115 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn accumulated 14,144 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement holds 26,354 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 120,222 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc holds 0% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 3,651 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 22,476 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 497,437 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 48,763 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 360,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 5,874 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,306 shares. 4,700 were reported by Globeflex Cap L P.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

More notable recent Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Two Westwood Strategies Added to Envestnet’s Model UMA Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westwood Announces Revolutionary Sensible Feesâ„¢ to Change the Probability of Winning for Active Investors – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westwood Holdings Group and Aviva Investors Strategic Partnership: Update – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Westwood’s $5B wealth advisory exec sees shift to younger clients – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold WHG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 386,060 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 100 shares. Century Companies Inc accumulated 23,875 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 565,291 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 280 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,720 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 22,766 shares. 17,973 are owned by D E Shaw Com Inc. Comerica Financial Bank reported 8,037 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 373 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 71,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 6,297 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) or 12,528 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,961 shares.