Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Raised Holding; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $32.77 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 25,309 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.91 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tribune Publishing Company Common Stock (TPCO) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Presents At Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Richard Warzala on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Increased An Energizing 217% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,414 shares to 157,043 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc..

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44M shares to 14.53M shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.