Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) Stock Value Declined While Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $585,752; Telemark Asset Management Has Upped Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $684,000

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 35,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 44,612 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 29,168 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Investment Management holds 0.98% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.22% or 1.00 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 40,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 41,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.51M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 35,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Management Ma holds 1.53M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 274,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 496,100 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Limited Partnership accumulated 2.59 million shares. 35,000 are held by Firsthand Cap Management.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,187 shares to 77,204 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).