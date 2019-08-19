Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) Shares Rose While Timpani Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 18,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 35,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 2,324 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $30.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.5. About 1.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr by 151,215 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $33.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

