Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 1 0.00 3.37M -0.21 0.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 23 0.00 9.19M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 235,614,905.96% -13.9% -10.5% TransMedics Group Inc. 39,663,357.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransMedics Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransMedics Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 62.88%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend while TransMedics Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TransMedics Group Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.