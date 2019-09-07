Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 2.85 N/A -3.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Liquidity

2.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. Its rival Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.5 respectively. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential downside is -2.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares and 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares. About 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. was less bearish than Ra Medical Systems Inc.