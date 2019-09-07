Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Healthcare Products Inc.
|2
|0.18
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|4
|2.85
|N/A
|-3.65
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Healthcare Products Inc.
|0.00%
|-13.9%
|-10.5%
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|-120%
|-98.4%
Liquidity
2.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. Its rival Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.5 respectively. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Healthcare Products Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential downside is -2.60%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares and 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares. About 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allied Healthcare Products Inc.
|3.3%
|-10.56%
|-6.94%
|-17.44%
|-35.86%
|-11.87%
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|2.54%
|-19.14%
|-36.12%
|-61.34%
|0%
|-64.4%
For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. was less bearish than Ra Medical Systems Inc.
