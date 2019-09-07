Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 25793.42 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. Its rival Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Motus GI Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares. Competitively, Motus GI Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.