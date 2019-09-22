Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR)

Both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.16 N/A -0.21 0.00 FONAR Corporation 22 1.68 N/A 2.82 8.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and FONAR Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8%

Risk & Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.02 beta. FONAR Corporation’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are 2.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor FONAR Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. FONAR Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.8% of FONAR Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend while FONAR Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.