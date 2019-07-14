Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -0.53 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 176 10.41 N/A 3.75 47.30

Table 1 highlights Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -23.1% -17.5% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.13 beta indicates that Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is 87.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Competitively the average price target of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is $189.86, which is potential -0.83% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.5% and 86.9% respectively. Insiders owned 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -8.82% -15.3% -16.22% -24.76% -38% -15.16% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.