Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

We are comparing Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.21 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.56 N/A 0.49 8.54

In table 1 we can see Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.02 beta means Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Accuray Incorporated’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are 2.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated has 1.7 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Accuray Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 90.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 86% respectively. 62.88% are Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend while Accuray Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.