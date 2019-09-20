Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Comparison side by side

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.15 N/A -0.21 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 12.20 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s -0.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sintx Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has -0.19 beta which makes it 119.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are 2.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sintx Technologies Inc. is $3, which is potential 24.74% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 5.8% respectively. About 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. was less bearish than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Summary

Sintx Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Allied Healthcare Products Inc.