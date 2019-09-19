Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.16 N/A -0.21 0.00 CONMED Corporation 86 3.18 N/A 1.05 83.43

Table 1 demonstrates Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CONMED Corporation’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and CONMED Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of CONMED Corporation is $100.33, which is potential -0.86% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 97.56% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -11.87% weaker performance while CONMED Corporation has 36.06% stronger performance.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.