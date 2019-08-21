AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 35.03% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.
