AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 35.03% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.