AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.89
|N/A
|1.64
|8.61
Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14.5, with potential downside of -0.14%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.05%
|-0.28%
|-3.02%
|8.03%
|9.62%
|9.11%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
