AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.89 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14.5, with potential downside of -0.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.