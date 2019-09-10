AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 40.86%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.