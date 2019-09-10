AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 40.86%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
