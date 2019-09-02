AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 20.06% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.
