AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 20.06% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.