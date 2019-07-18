AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.38 N/A 0.54 26.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.