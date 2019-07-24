AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 16.34% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Futu Holdings Limited on 2 of the 2 factors.