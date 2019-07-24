AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has 16.34% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Futu Holdings Limited on 2 of the 2 factors.
